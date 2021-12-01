Blinken warned Russia about the consequences of aggression against Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking in Riga after the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, said that Russia would face serious consequences if it invaded Ukraine. According to the Secretary of State, Washington made it clear to the Kremlin that the United States would react decisively, including introducing “extremely effective economic measures” against Russia, which it had previously refrained from.

Blinken did not speak about the details, but noted that in the “appropriate time” he would tell Moscow about them so that the Russian leadership would clearly understand the consequences of possible aggressive steps. The US will also continue to discuss the response to possible Russian aggression with its NATO allies. “If Russia rejects diplomacy and attacks Ukraine again, we will be ready to act,” Blinken said.

The United States and its allies imposed a series of sanctions against Russia in connection with the annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in the conflict in Donbass in 2014. At the same time, Washington has for a long time refrained from such measures as the supply of military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine, and also refrains from the most severe economic sanctions, such as an embargo on energy supplies or disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT system.

According to Blinken, Washington is extremely concerned about the build-up of Russia’s military potential near the borders with Ukraine. As the secretary of state said, there is evidence that Russia is planning aggressive actions against Ukraine, as well as destabilizing the country “from within.” “We do not know if (Russian President) Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack, but we do know that his actions expand the scope for an attack that can happen in a short period of time if he decides to do so,” Blinken said. He also rejected Moscow’s claims that recent moves by Ukraine or NATO threaten Russia.

Russian officials in recent weeks, when they started talking in the West about the build-up of the Russian group on the border with Ukraine, have repeatedly denied plans to attack Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow accused Ukraine of preparing an offensive against separatists in Donbass, and threatened it with consequences. Vladimir Putin himself has stated several times in recent days that Russia is concerned about NATO’s actions near its borders and will seek certain security guarantees from the West.

On Thursday, it is expected that a meeting between US Secretary of State and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take place in Stockholm.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said Wednesday night that the secretary of state made it clear that the United States, if necessary, would not hesitate to use various “means” in response to Russia’s “harmful actions.”

Russia annexed Crimea and, according to numerous testimonies, provided direct support to separatists in Donbass in 2014. Since then, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has not been resolved. The Minsk agreements on the settlement in Donbass are actually not being implemented.