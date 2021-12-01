Bloomberg announced the imminent approval of new EU sanctions against Belarus – RBK

The EU will approve another package of sanctions against Belarus this week. According to the agency, 17 individuals and 11 legal entities will be subject to restrictions, including Grodno Azot, Belarusneft and Syrian Cham Wings

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images



The countries – members of the European Union this week will approve a new package of sanctions against Minsk due to the migration crisis on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, Bloomberg reports, citing two sources familiar with the upcoming measures.

17 individuals and 11 legal entities will be subject to restrictions. According to one of the interlocutors, the sanctions list will include Belarusian border guards and judges, the state airline Belavia, nitrogen fertilizer producer Grodno Azot and Belarusneft.

In addition, the sanctions will be introduced against the Syrian private airline Cham Wings Airlines, the agency reports. In November, Bild reported that the carrier, together with Belavia, may be involved in the transportation of migrants from the Middle East to Belarus, from where they get to the borders with the EU. Amid the crisis, the Syrian company has suspended flights to Minsk.

The United States is also preparing a new package of sanctions against Belarus. Reuters, citing a State Department spokesman, reports that restrictive measures will be agreed “very soon.”