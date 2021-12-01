British Foreign Minister rides a NATO tank in Estonia

https://ria.ru/20211201/tank-1761563833.html

LONDON, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss rode a tank during a visit to Estonia, while earlier she expressed support for Ukraine, warned Moscow against “aggression” and said NATO was not provoking Russia. on how to travel to Riga to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. During the trip, Truss met with a contingent of British troops stationed there as part of the NATO mission. Currently, about 800 British troops are stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Video of the Trails on a tank, dressed in a camouflage vest and helmet, was published by the Times. It shows how the British Foreign Minister, accompanied by a soldier, drives a tank through a snow-covered training ground. Before traveling to the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, Truss said that her main agenda would be confronting the “destabilizing actions” of Russia and Belarus. “We will support Ukraine and stability. in the Western Balkans, to protect their security. We have seen this tactic of Russia before, when it falsely claimed that the annexation of Crimea was a response to NATO aggression. NATO is an alliance based on the principle of defense, not provocation. Any suggestion that NATO provokes the Russians , absolutely wrong, “- said Truss. According to her, any actions of Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy of their partners will be a” strategic mistake. ” he is not going to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russia their boundaries. The Foreign Ministry noted earlier that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the possibility of helping Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. At the same time, Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in “aggressive actions” Russia at the borders of Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. As for Belarus, it denies accusations against itself in the migration crisis, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially escalating the situation with refugees. On the border of Belarus and Several thousand migrants have accumulated in Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened the protection of the borders, pulled together the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country.

