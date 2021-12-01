Clarity was not added to the omicron – Newspaper Kommersant No. 219 (7181) dated 02.12.2021

The oil market is waiting for the outcome of the OPEC + meeting on December 2. The parties to the agreement must decide how to react to the drop in oil prices by 20% per month and the emergence of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. At the OPEC meeting leading up to the main summit, no decisions were made. However, analysts from the OPEC + technical committee predict a significant surplus of oil on the market in the first quarter of 2022, which may serve as a basis for the parties to the agreement to postpone the planned increase in production in December by 400 thousand barrels per day.

The OPEC + Technical Committee, which met on December 1, indicated in its report that it expects an oversupply in the oil market in 2022. Experts expect the maximum surplus, taking into account the sale of 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve, in January-March next year. The document states that on average for the year, the oversupply will amount to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) against a deficit of 1.2 million barrels per day this year. So, according to the baseline scenario of the committee, in January 2022 the surplus will be 2 million b / d, in February – 3.4 million b / d, in March – 3.8 million b / d.

At the same time, the technical committee notes, if demand grows more slowly, the surplus for the year may increase to 3.1 million bpd (3.7 million bpd in January, 5.2 million bpd – in February, 5 , 6 million b / d – in March). Experts retained their estimate of demand growth in 2022 at 4.15 million bpd – up to 100.6 million bpd.

Such a shift in the market balance could force the OPEC + ministers, who are going on December 2, to raise the issue of suspending production growth under the agreement.

At the next meeting, they must approve the parameters of the agreement for January (as of December, the reduction commitments are 3.76 million bpd).

At the moment, OPEC + participants are increasing production by 400 thousand bpd every month and they were going to do this at least until the spring of 2022. At the same time, the agreement allows for the possibility of making three monthly “pauses” in increasing production. The OPEC + member countries are expected to finally abandon restrictions within the framework of OPEC + by October 2022.

An additional risk factor for the oil market is the new omicron coronavirus strain.

But, according to the technical committee, it will be possible to assess its impact on demand no earlier than mid-December. In the meantime, the report says, there is no clarity about the severity of the transfer of the new form of COVID-19. It is only obvious that the new strain will affect the demand for jet fuel as some large states – including the United States, Canada, China and Japan – impose additional restrictions on international flights or stricter quarantine requirements for those arriving in the country.

Saudi Arabia, which has traditionally been a proponent of a more cautious approach to production growth, has not yet signaled what position it will take at the December 2 meeting. However, representatives of other OPEC countries, especially those who are already experiencing difficulties in increasing production, are more outspoken.

“At this time, full of uncertainty, the indisputable fact is that we, together with the non-OPEC countries participating in the cooperation agreement, need to remain careful and be ready to act proactively,” said the chairman of the organization and Angola’s oil minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo.

Analysts have no consensus on what decision the OPEC + countries will make on December 2. Ekaterina Rodina from VTB Capital notes that at the moment there is no reason for a radical revision of the terms of the OPEC + deal, but everything will depend on the impact on demand that the spread of a new strain of coronavirus may have, “it is now impossible to predict this.”

According to Dmitry Marinchenko from Fitch, the possible range of OPEC + actions lies between two extreme points: to keep production at the December level or increase it by 400 thousand bpd. A more cautious approach is supported by the decision of the United States and some other countries to seal off a strategic oil reserve, as well as the emergence of a new strain, due to which some countries have already begun to impose additional restrictions. The expert notes that in conditions of uncertainty, prices will continue to react sensitively to the news background and freezing production at the current level would probably help stabilize them. At the same time, a significant increase in OPEC + production could lead to an even greater drop in oil prices, which over the past month fell by 20% from a maximum of $ 86 per barrel.

Olga Mordyushenko