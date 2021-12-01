complete set and prices – Autoreview

Russian dealers have opened orders for second-generation Lexus NX crossovers, with live cars expected to go on sale by the end of the year. The previous model found 45 thousand buyers with us and at one time was sold better than its German classmates, and the total circulation since 2014 has exceeded a million cars.

The new Lexus NX debuted back in the summer, and we have already talked in detail about this car: the NX has hardly changed on the outside, but it has found a new platform and a more modern interior. En-X never had any diesel engines, and hybrid modifications will no longer be supplied to us: in recent years, they accounted for only about 1% of sales in Russia. Our buyers will be able to choose from three petrol modifications, but the base Lexus NX 200 with a two-liter aspirated (150 hp), CVT and front-wheel drive will appear only next year, and it is not yet on the price list.

Now two more powerful versions are available for order, both with all-wheel drive (clutch on the rear axle) and an eight-speed “automatic”. Lexus NX 250 is equipped with a naturally-aspirated 2.5 engine (200 hp, 243 Nm), it can accelerate to 100 km / h in 9.1 s. The NX 350 version has a new 2.4 turbo engine (279 hp, 430 Nm), and the company deliberately did not derate it to a tax-profitable 249 forces. Acceleration time to 100 km / h – seven seconds. The maximum speed for both modifications is limited to 200 km / h.

Equipment NX 250 AWD NX 350 AWD Comfort RUB 4,105,000 – Executive RUB 4,319,000 – Premium RUB 4,660,000 – F Sport Premium – RUB 5,635,000 Luxury RUB 5,152,000 – F Sport Luxury – RUB 5,893,000

The initial Comfort equipment includes leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel and windshield, a media system with a 9.8-inch screen, a rearview camera with a washer, an engine start button, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, electric fifth doors and 18-inch wheels. The Executive version has electric front seats and a steering column, a 14-inch screen of the media system, a navigator and a wireless phone charger.

The Premium version has perforated leather seat upholstery, front seat ventilation, heated rear sofa, panoramic roof and all-round cameras. And the features of the Luxury package include adaptive headlights with washer, steering wheel with touch buttons, card key, head-up display, Mark Levinson audio system, 20-inch wheels and an extended set of Lexus Safety System + electronic assistants.

The most powerful Lexus NX 350 comes with an F Sport package by default, which includes an exterior body kit, 20-inch wheels, sporty interior decor, adaptive suspension and additional dampers in the body structure that dampen vibrations. And the F Sport Premium equipment does not completely coincide with the “regular” Premium version: there is no panoramic roof, but there is a projector and a Mark Levinson audio system.

Competitors? The updated BMW X3 xDrive20i (184 hp) now costs from 4 million 520 thousand rubles, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 4Matic (197 hp) – from 4 million 820 thousand. Audi Q5 45 TFSI has a more powerful turbo engine (249 hp), but costs at least 4 million 590 thousand rubles.