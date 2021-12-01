Daily statistics on covid in Tomsk region published

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

Over the past day, 234 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Tomsk region, and the number of people who recovered from infection in the region increased by 202 per day, according to the federal headquarters.

In the Tomsk region, 234 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, for the entire time – 56 082. However, the statistics on the incidence of the virus in the region does not take into account Seversk, where more than 15 thousand cases were detected.

Recovered over the past day in the Tomsk region, according to stopcoronavirus.rf, 202 people (40 370 patients for the entire time).

Died from COVID-19 in the region, according to official figures, 630 patients. No new deaths from the virus have been reported.

According to the information from the regional headquarters, the spread of coronavirus in the region on Wednesday is equal to one. This indicator determines the average number of people that one patient infects before isolation. Free beds for patients with COVID-19 in the region are 25.8%, follows from the information of the headquarters. Testing coverage in the region, as of December 1, is 445.4 people per 100 thousand of the population.