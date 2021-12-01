Emilia Clarke named her favorite movie – it turned out to be the Marvel Cinema Comics

Cornelius Chandler
Emilia Clarke, during an interview with SFX Magazine, spoke about her favorite movie – it suddenly turned out to be Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds. Recently it became known that the actress wrote her own superhero comic “M. O. M .: Mother of Madness “, in which the main character Maya also loves to break the fourth wall and communicate with the reader directly.