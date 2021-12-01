Emilia Clarke named her favorite movie – it turned out to be the Marvel Cinema Comics

Emilia Clarke, during an interview with SFX Magazine, spoke about her favorite movie – it suddenly turned out to be Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds. Recently it became known that the actress wrote her own superhero comic “M. O. M .: Mother of Madness “, in which the main character Maya also loves to break the fourth wall and communicate with the reader directly.
Also, the star of “Game of Thrones” scolded the creators of film comics a little for the monotonous style of films. According to the actress, only “Deadpool” managed to stand out.
Perhaps the celebrity hopes to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his new project. This spring, Emilia Clarke joined the cast of The Secret Invasion, which tells about the invasion of the Skrull race on Earth.