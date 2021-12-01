Ethereum 2.0 enters the home stretch

The emergence of nimble blockchain competitors such as Solana and Avalanche is pushing developers to move quickly to proof-of-stake. All the necessary hard forks have already been passed, the last stage is testing the merge.

On November 29, Ethereum developer Marius van der Weyden asked the crypto community to help test the transition to the new protocol. Everyone is invited to participate, from ordinary users to specialists in the field of blockchain technologies. Among the tasks are testing contracts and trying to split the network when voting for invalid blocks. Weyden offers to share our best practices on the Internet under the hashtag “TestingTheMerge” and promises a drink of choice in case of critical vulnerabilities.

The abandonment of mining and the final transition to proof of ownership is scheduled for Q1-Q2 2022. However, the introduction of a deflationary mechanism in August and the constant freezing of coins by validators is already leading to a shortage of supply and an increase in the price of Ethereum.

On August 5, the EIP-1559 update was implemented: the base rate per transaction is burned, and miners only get the “tip” left from above. The increase in the number of transactions in the network has led to the fact that often more coins are burned than mined during the day. In four incomplete months, over 1 million or $ 5.1 billion were burned.

To receive passive income on the new protocol, validators are invited to stake coins (in blocks of 32 ETH). To date, 8.5 million coins have been blocked for a total of $ 40.3 billion, which is about 7% of the total issue.

The transition to the new protocol will provide the network with completely different speeds. If now Ethereum conducts less than 20 transactions per second (TPS), then after the “move” and the final deployment of the network, the speed will jump to 50 thousand TPS, and the commission from the monstrous $ 50 will drop to a few cents per operation. In addition, the deflationary mechanism will remain, and net emission may go into the negative zone. The anticipation of these changes boosts investment demand for Ethereum and pushes the price to new highs.

