Ethereum is close to updating its all-time high

Ethereum is aiming to refresh all-time highs, but retail and professional investors are skeptical about the rally observed in the last couple of days.

As of 11:40 am Kyiv time, the price reached $ 4732.91 (+ $ 297.37 or + 6.7% from the last close of world trading). Until the historic record of $ 4870, recorded 3 weeks ago, the altcoin lacks about 2.5%. Despite the upward trend in ETH, investors do not believe in the long-term growth observed today. The reason for skepticism is data on perpetual futures (this instrument is preferred by minority holders, since its price, in the vast majority of cases, follows the spot markets).

When trading any futures contract, longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers) constantly hold the same amount, but their leverage varies. Consequently, exchanges charge a funding fee from the side that needs more leverage, and this fee is paid to the opposite side.

Neutral markets typically show a positive funding rate of 0% to 0.03%, which equates to around 0.6% per week. This indicates long positions are paying at this rate and the data shows that retail traders have been largely neutral since November 4, with the last move above 0.07% on October 21.

Professional traders cut long positions

The data provided by each exchange shows the net long / short positioning of traders. By examining the positions of each client in spot, perpetual and futures contracts, you can better understand whether professional traders are “bulls” or “bears”.

From time to time, methodological differences arise between exchanges, so observers should look for changes rather than absolute numbers.

Output

Despite the Ethereum rally of more than 15% mentioned at the beginning of this article over the past five-day trading, professional traders on Huobi and OKEx have cut long positions on ether, and retail players remain wary of bullish dynamics, CoinTelegraph analysts say.

