EU approves sanctions against Belavia and other Belarusian companies

Representatives of the EU countries on Wednesday finally approved the next – the fifth in a row – a package of sanctions against the official Minsk. This time, the sanctions were imposed in connection with the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the EU countries. The European Union accuses the regime of Alexander Lukashenko of artificially creating the migration crisis in order to use it as an instrument of pressure.

According to a Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty correspondent, the list will be officially published on Thursday. It includes 28 individuals and legal entities. The list does not include citizens of Russia and Russian companies, including Aeroflot, which some media outlets previously wrote about the possible inclusion in the black list.

The sanctions list is published by the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty. In it, the Belarusian airline Belavia, which, according to the EU, participated in the schemes of transporting migrants from the Middle East to Belarus. The sanctions did not affect Minsk International Airport.

Also on the list are travel agencies and Minsk hotels where migrants settled, the Syrian airline Cham Wings Airlines. The list also includes large Belarusian enterprises – “Grodno Azot” and its branches “Grodno Khimvolokno”, “Belarusneft” and “Belshina”. Individuals included in the list are Belarusian officials, heads of the border service, judges. The list also includes the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.

EU countries blame the Lukashenka regime for being behind the migration crisis at the border, claiming that the Belarusian authorities are luring residents of the Middle East to Minsk and helping them get to the border with Poland and Lithuania to try to cross it. The purpose of such actions is called the destabilization of the EU in retaliation for Western sanctions against the official Minsk.

A number of EU countries have stated that Russia is helping the Lukashenka regime in transporting migrants, or, in any case, approves and encourages his actions, but no such accusations have been made officially at the EU level. Moscow rejects official Minsk’s fault for the crisis.

After a sharp exacerbation of the situation on the border with Poland in early November, it has calmed down somewhat in recent days. There are fewer attempts to break through the border. The spontaneous refugee camps disappeared, the Belarusian authorities placed the migrants in the logistics center. About a thousand migrants left Belarus, flying back to Iraq.

The EU does not consider Lukashenko to be the legitimate president of Belarus, although in connection with the migration crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with him twice as the de facto leader of the country. The previous 4 sanctions packages were imposed in connection with the rigging of the presidential elections last year and the brutal suppression of mass protests in Minsk and other cities.