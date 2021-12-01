https://ria.ru/20211201/obvineniya-1761608168.html

Former Black Sea Fleet Commander responded to Kiev’s accusations against Vice Admiral

Ukraine

Kiev

Alexander Turchinov

Vladimir Komoedov

Denis Berezovsky

Ukrainian naval forces

Russia

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine’s accusations of treason against Vice-Admiral of the Russian Fleet Denis Berezovsky boil down to the essence of the Ukrainian proverb: “If I don’t eat, then I’ll bite,” former commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Vladimir Komoedov, told RIA Novosti. sent to the court an “indictment” against the Russian Vice Admiral, Deputy Commander of the Pacific Fleet Berezovsky. “The Kiev regime is fighting in impotent rage, and the essence of its actions and statements boils down to the Ukrainian proverb:” If I don’t eat, then I’ll bite, ” admiral. According to him, the main thing in today’s Russophobic policy of Kiev is to “annoy” Russia, its people, its people as much as possible. “For this, all means are good, even those that have no basis or legal consequences.” Komoedov said Berezovsky is charged with “high treason” and “the creation and management of a criminal organization.” March 1, 2014 Yes, Oleksandr Turchynov, who at that time was acting President of Ukraine, appointed him to the post of Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, but immediately after the appointment, he publicly announced that he refused to comply with any decisions, orders and orders of the new Kiev authorities. In March 2014, Berezovsky supported the choice of the people of Crimea, which they are now trying to blame. Then he was appointed deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet with the rank of rear admiral. He is now Deputy Commander of the Pacific Fleet with the rank of Vice Admiral.

Ukraine

Kiev

Russia

2021

