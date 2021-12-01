Germany assessed Putin’s proposal on negotiations on NATO’s non-expansion to the east | News | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is once again proving his willingness to compromise. This was announced on Wednesday, December 1, to Izvestia by a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, German MP from the Alternative for Germany party Maximilian Kra, commenting on the Russian leader’s proposal to start negotiations on NATO’s eastward expansion.

“Putin is once again proving his willingness to compromise. It does him credit. But I don’t think another expansion to the east is expected. This would not be in the interests of the Europeans, and certainly not in the interests of the Germans. The time has come for disarmament in the Ukrainian conflict – no further aggravation of the situation, ”he said.

Earlier that day, Vladimir Putin proposed starting substantive negotiations with NATO on the issue of not expanding the alliance to the east. He also noted that Moscow needs legal guarantees, since Western colleagues “did not fulfill their respective oral obligations.”

The head of state stressed that Moscow does not require any special conditions, but considers it necessary to take into account the interests of Russia by other countries. In addition, Putin noted that Russia is taking adequate military-technical actions in response to external threats.

Yuri Rogulev, director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that given the current attitude of a number of NATO members towards Russia, it is hardly possible to provide legal guarantees that the alliance will not expand eastward.

On December 1, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that NATO military exercises are deeply troubling, since they are taking place in close proximity to the Russian borders.

On November 30, Putin also indicated that Russia is concerned about military exercises, including unplanned ones, near its borders. He recalled that bombers carrying precision weapons were flying 20 km from the border of the Russian Federation. He also indicated that the country is in a position to respond to the possible emergence of attack complexes threatening Moscow near the Russian borders.

On October 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Georgia and Ukraine will join the unification, but not in the near future. He added that the Alliance needs to step up its efforts and do more for countries wishing to join.