Halle Berry starred for gloss and talked about her directorial debut

A few days before her 55th birthday, Hollywood actress Halle Berry became the main character of the new edition of Entertainment Weekly. The star starred in a striking photo shoot, and also spoke with reporters about her directorial debut – the drama “Bruised”, which will premiere on Netflix on November 24.

Halle Berry gave this project, in which she also played the main role, for three whole years of her life. In preparation for filming, the actress studied mixed martial arts with the real UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko and even broke two of her ribs. At the same time, initially the film was conceived quite differently, and the main role in it was to go to Blake Lively.

The first time I read the script and liked it, it was about an Irish Catholic woman in her twenties. For a long time I could not get this story out of my head, I wondered if it was possible to rethink something in it with a heroine like me. Make a film about a middle-aged black woman fighting for her last chance. Therefore, when, six months later, Blake decided that this project was not for her, I went to the producer and proposed my idea. He approved her and suggested looking for a director,

– told Berry about the history of the creation of the picture in an interview.

Holly then met with more than ten potential candidates for the director’s chair, but was disappointed. As a result, she returned to the producers and proposed her own candidacy. So the film “Bruised” became her directorial debut. Berry admits that this project is special for her not only because it was in it that she first performed in a new quality for herself, but also because the actress sincerely loves mixed martial arts and considers this sport one of the most interesting.

In the new film, Holly plays a heroine named Jackie, who once gave up raising a young son for the sake of participating in mixed martial arts fights. After a series of failures in the ring, Jackie ends his sports career, and at this very moment a six-year-old son appears in her life. Now the main character intends to correct the mistakes of the past and return the child to herself, however, she faces resistance from the guardianship authorities. Then Jackie has to go back to fighting to make money and prove that she can take care of the baby.

