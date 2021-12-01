He gave a name to his son – Cardano, named the child in honor of the cryptocurrency. – Cryptocurrency news

The father is so in love with the blockchain platform that he forgot about reality and gave the firstborn a name – Cardano
Twitter user named his first child after cryptocurrency
A Twitter user shared a touching photo of his son on his page:
My first son was born on November 25, 2021. His name is Cardano.
Share if you love #Ada #CardanoCommunity #CardanoADA @InputOutputHK @IOHK_Charles pic.twitter.com/KfedhSAXnS
– Bruno (@ Brunokarno1) November 28, 2021
“My first son was born, his name is Cardano,” the newly-made dad signed the photo.
But not without a wave of hate in the comments:
“Will you sell your child when he turns 3?”
Bitcoin price breaks records / Photo: Reuters
“Why do you hate your son so much?”
“You still have time to correct this ridiculous mistake.”
“Perhaps give the second a name – Zeno?”, – noted the followers of the user.
Bitkion’s price is rising / Photo: Collage: Today
The creators of this platform named it after the man who connected his life with physics, mathematics, and astrology – Girolamo Cardano.
Recall that Cardano is a multi-level blockchain platform based on Proof-Of-Stake, written in a programming language and designed to create decentralized programs based on smart contracts.
Read also: