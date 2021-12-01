How to hit Dwayne Johnson and not grab back: Ryan Reynolds explains

Red Notice has officially become the most watched Netflix movie in the history of online cinema. The reason is the stellar cast of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. In the story, FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson) is trying to catch the world’s most famous thief (Gadot). To do this, he teams up with the fraudster Nolan Booth (Reynolds).

In a recent video on TikTok, Reynolds talked about the scene where he “punches” a colleague in the face. In reality, the actor jokes, he would never have done this – otherwise the Rock will make a pudding out of him.

However, if you really want to, then the actor has some useful advice. “The trick with DJ is that you can hit him, but you have to make sure you have a great escape plan. I don’t think he could catch you if you just walked very fast, ”the Canadian said.

Earlier, Reynolds, Johnson and Gadot attended the premiere of "Red Notice" and spoke to reporters. In particular, celebrities answered the question of who is stronger: Deadpool, Black Adam or Wonder Woman.