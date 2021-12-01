how Vladivostok residents try to get to work on the third day after a snowfall (PHOTO; UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Thursday, December 2, on the third day after a snowfall, the situation in Vladivostok is difficult. Traffic jams on the roads are 9 points, at bus stops there are queues for buses. But getting to the stops is still a quest, in some areas there are still no sidewalks. People have to move along the carriageway, bypassing cars abandoned in the snowdrifts.

Those who nevertheless were able to dig out their “swallows” have left not far away – traffic on the city’s highways is dense. Motorists are standing in all directions, it is especially difficult to get to the center. There are congestions on the Golden Bridge, on the Third Rabochaya ring road in the direction of Balyaev up to Neibut, from Lugovaya in the direction of the center, on Vladivostok’s 100th Anniversary Avenue. Although the roads have been cleaned, everyone is driving slowly – heaps of snow on the sides of the roadway narrow them. In some places, cars get stuck in snowy ruts, and in some areas the equipment has not yet reached.

It is still difficult for pedestrians to move around the city: they have to move along the road because of the uncleaned sidewalks. The passage and access to many bus stops is blocked by snow. Public transport lines are still long.

9:07 am: Taxi prices are still cosmic. It costs 390 rubles to get from Vtoraya Rechka to the center on Maxim, and 715 rubles on Yandex; from Churkin to the center on “Maxim” 300 rubles, on “Yandex” – 627 rubles. From Balyaev in the same direction “Maxim” will take you for 360 rubles, “Yandex” – for 675 rubles. From Tikhaya to the center it costs 410 rubles on “Maxim”, on “Yandex” – 677. From Dawn to the center “Maxim” asks for 430 rubles, “Yandex” – 773 rubles.