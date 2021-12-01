https://ria.ru/20211130/turtsiya-1761393611.html

Hurricane death toll in Turkey rises to six

The number of victims of the hurricane in Istanbul and several provinces in northwest Turkey has risen to 6

2021-11-30T09: 49

2021-11-30T09: 49

2021-11-30T10: 23

ANKARA, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. The number of victims of the hurricane in Istanbul and several provinces in northwestern Turkey has risen to 6, according to local authorities. Previously, it was reported that four people were killed in Istanbul and 38 injured by debris from roofs destroyed by strong winds, which reached 130 kilometers per hour in places. As the representative of the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul reported to RIA Novosti, there are no Russian citizens among the victims of the hurricane. According to the administration of the Kocaeli province, one person was killed and eight were injured from falling debris. One death is also reported in Zonguldak province.

2021

