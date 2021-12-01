In Russia, from March 1, the rules for issuing a driver’s license will be changed

Doctors will scrutinize those who want to get a license

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has finalized the procedure for obtaining a driver’s license. The new rules for medical examination will take effect from March 1, 2022, according to them, doctors will be able to send future drivers with suspicious behavior to additionally take a test for alcohol and drugs.

“The new order of the Ministry of Health rather strictly regulates drug testing. And one express test is not enough there. Even if he shows a negative result, but there are signs of the disease on his face, a laboratory study of urine for the content of psychoactive substances will be carried out, “RG writes.

The rules apply to both future drivers and those who restore their rights after a drunk driving or refusal to receive a medical examination. Candidates from the risk group with clinical signs of drug addiction will be sent for additional tests, the newspaper said.

The innovations were supposed to come into force in 2019, but due to criticism of President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Health decided to postpone the new rules. The head of state then called these innovations “rubbish”.