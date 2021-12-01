https://ria.ru/20211130/omikron-shtamm-1761502851.html
In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain
In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain – Russia news today
In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain
At least 44 carriers of the new omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the European Union, none of them had serious complications, RIA Novosti said in a statement, 11/30/2021
2021-11-30T17: 29
2021-11-30T17: 29
2021-11-30T17: 29
spread of coronavirus
in the world
European Union
health – society
coronaviruses
coronavirus covid-19
omicron coronavirus strain
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/11/1584977422_0:145:3074:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc927c3977d39850ca88b5742df76d9.jpg
BRUSSELS, November 30 – RIA Novosti. At least 44 carriers of the new omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the European Union, none of them had serious complications, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement. “As of November 30, 2021, 44 confirmed cases have been identified. cases of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron in 11 states of the European Union and the European Economic Area … All cases for which information is available were asymptomatic or with moderate symptoms. So far, no serious cases or deaths have been reported, “the statement said. ECDC.
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/11/1584977422_295-0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e910872df287809c5e95acf5122125f6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, the European Union, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, omicron-strain of coronavirus
In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain