In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain

In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain – Russia news today

In the EU, no serious complications were recorded in those infected with the omicron strain

At least 44 carriers of the new omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the European Union, none of them had serious complications, RIA Novosti said in a statement, 11/30/2021

BRUSSELS, November 30 – RIA Novosti. At least 44 carriers of the new omicron coronavirus strain have been identified in the European Union, none of them had serious complications, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement. “As of November 30, 2021, 44 confirmed cases have been identified. cases of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron in 11 states of the European Union and the European Economic Area … All cases for which information is available were asymptomatic or with moderate symptoms. So far, no serious cases or deaths have been reported, “the statement said. ECDC.

