In the United States allowed to restrict air traffic due to omicron-strain – RBK

The United States will explore the possibility of imposing restrictions on air travel with other countries due to the omicron strain. About it reported White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing.

Also during the briefing, the country’s chief infectious disease specialist, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, confirmed that the first case of infection with the omicron strain was registered in the United States.

According to him, a new variant of the coronavirus was found in a man who returned from South Africa on November 22. He passed a positive test for COVID-19 on November 29. The patient is now in self-isolation, the people with whom he contacted are not infected, the infectious disease specialist added. Fauci also noted that the patient had completed a full course of vaccinations, he is already recovering.

A new variant of the coronavirus was first identified in South Africa on November 11, Health Minister Joe Faala said. WHO received information about him from the South African authorities on November 24 and named him an omicron. Later, the organization declared a global threat due to its spread.

According to WHO experts, the omicron strain is spreading faster than previous variants of the coronavirus. It can affect the body’s protein content and reduce the effectiveness of existing COVID-19 vaccines.