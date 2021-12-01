Insiders sold shares in 2021 for a record amount :: News :: RBC Investments

The shares were sold as part of a predetermined sales plan, due to the rise in the value of securities and taxes. The total amount has grown thanks to the “supersellers” – Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other company executives

A billboard calling for tax hikes on the super-rich features billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Shot near the Capitol in Washington, DC, May 17, 2021

(Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)



In 2021, CEOs and insiders sold shares worth a record $ 69 billion, writes CNBC. This is 30% more than in 2020 and 79% higher than the average over the past ten years, according to Verity.

The publication notes that this amount may increase further by the end of the year, since December is often a month of active sales due to tax planning. While some analysts see insider selling as a warning sign and a signal that the market has peaked, many stocks, including Tesla and Amazon, continued to rally after insider selling.

However, most of the sales were concentrated among several company executives, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. “The presence of ‘super sellers’ during this period helped to increase overall sales,” said Ben Silverman, director of research at Verity. He said Musk, Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and the richest Walton family in the United States accounted for 37% of total sales in 2021.

Bezos sold $ 9.97 billion in Amazon stock, four times the 2019 level, but in line with the 2020 level. Zuckerberg sold $ 4.47 billion in Meta, while Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin sold about $ 1.5 billion in Alphabet shares.

securities

and the US stock exchanges, these deals were part of a pre-established sales plan.

Silverman believes that one of the motives for selling stocks is taxes, changes in tax laws and rate hikes. Musk sold Tesla shares for a total of $ 9.85 billion, writes CNBC. The head of Tesla said that the only way for him to pay taxes is to sell shares.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold nearly half of his shares in the company for $ 285.4 million. Microsoft said the sale was aimed at personal financial planning and diversification. However, Nadella can also save up to $ 20 million on taxes, since from 2022 Washington state will introduce a new tax – 7% on capital growth over $ 250 thousand.Bezos could save up to $ 700 million on Washington state taxes, because he sold the papers before January , notes CNBC.

In the United States, federal taxes for wealthy people can go up, too. The House of Representatives has proposed a new additional tax of 5% on income over $ 10 million and 8% on income over $ 25 million.

However, the main selling point is the historically high stock price, Silverman said. For example, in 2021, AMC Entertainment shares were up more than 1,500%. And in November, CEO Adam Aron sold $ 25 million worth of shares.

