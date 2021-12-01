Interlay has updated the conditions of crowdsale and participation in the second round of the Polkadot parachain auction | Blockchain24

The Interlay blockchain network, which claims to be a slot on the Polkadot parachain and is designed to exchange bitcoins between the Ethereum and Polkadot networks, announced in a series of tweets the conditions and benefits for members of its crowdloan. Interlay is participating in the sixth round of the parachain auction starting on December 23rd.

“Tokenomics is ready – 10% goes to the distribution of crowdloans. We have a special treat for those who like to experiment and learn, ”reads the first message.

Special awards for early adopters include:

2.5% for participation in the Interlay quiz

2.5% for mining interBTC on the testnet

The official crowdloan will start soon. Tokenomics summary and crowdloan details are available here: https://docs.interlay.io/#/interlay/tokenomics

Full text of all conditions: https://docs.interlay.io/#/

What is Interlay?

Interlay (INTR) is a decentralized network designed to connect cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is being developed as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum and other main DeFi networks.

interBTC is Interlay’s flagship product – Bitcoin on any blockchain. An asset fully backed by bitcoins 1: 1 and censorship resistant.

INTR is the Interlay control token. The main objectives of the token:

Participation in management – making proposals for management and voting on them

Commissions and Rewards – Interlay will pay transaction fees on INTR and other digital assets.

The final number of INTRs is not limited, however, the following emission schedule is provided:

1 billion (1,000,000,000) INTR will be issued in the first 4 years

2% will be issued subsequently as annual inflation, indefinitely

Honest launch

INTR follows a fair startup pattern. INTR tokens are distributed among network members, developers and early sponsors in two forms: airdrops + block rewards. It is important to note two points:

There will be no public sale or ICO Interlay is community driven from day one

Breakdown of the initial 4-year INTR supply:

70% are distributed among the community in the form of airdrops + block rewards

20% are distributed to the Interlay + team to early sponsors through gradual unlocking

10% is deposited into the Fund’s reserve for ecosystem growth and future development.

Crowdloan # 1

10% of INTR is transferred to the community at launch, using public vote data from crowdloans as the distribution mechanism. Of them:

– 30% of liquidity will be distributed at the time of distribution

– 70% are subject to linear roll-over for the 96-week parachain slot rental period

The remaining 90% of the INTR will be distributed as follows:

Onchain Treasury – 25%. Controlled by a control protocol that can use the tools as needed. These INTRs are reserved for future crowdloan campaigns, LP rewards, ecosystem funding + potential rainy day fund.

Rewards for blocking in Vaults – 30%. Vaults receive INTR as a fee to block BTC and provide the necessary insurance coverage in DOT and other assets. Early repositories get more rewards as they take a higher risk in terms of protocol maturity.

Stacking for voting – 5%. To participate in chain management, INTR holders must lock their tokens using the parachain. Participants receive a reward for the INTR block, proportional to their share of the total blocked INTR for voting.

Interlay team – 20%. Current and future team + early sponsors who funded early development.

Fund reserve – 10%. Designed to finance ecosystem growth and future development.

Exactly 4 years later and the full allocation of the initial supply of 1 billion INTR, the protocol will initiate 2% annual inflation, which will continue indefinitely.

The new INTR will be fully shared with the community!

Interlay will participate in the Polkadot parachain auctions + support the crowdloan so the community can vote:

Target slot: 6-10

6-10 Lease term: 96 weeks (maximum rental period)

96 weeks (maximum rental period) Max. blocking target: 50,000,000 hard caps (21,000,000 soft caps if clear leader)

Bonuses

So, the Interlay team promises the following benefits for crowdloan members:

Early purchase: 10% installment before the start of auction # 6 (December 23).

10% installment before the start of auction # 6 (December 23). Completion of tasks: 2.5% for the quiz, 2.5% for mining interBTC on the testnet. Important! On the testnet, the participant MUST use the same account as for the crowdloan!

2.5% for the quiz, 2.5% for mining interBTC on the testnet. Important! On the testnet, the participant MUST use the same account as for the crowdloan! Referral: 5% of the base remuneration for the listed DOT

5% of the base remuneration for the listed DOT Legends of Kintsugi: 2.5%. Earned if you have contributed to the Kintsugi crowdloan. In this case, the participant MUST use the same account!

2.5%. Earned if you have contributed to the Kintsugi crowdloan. In this case, the participant MUST use the same account! Strong supporters: ten%. If more than 50,000 DOT are deposited from the account

ten%. If more than 50,000 DOT are deposited from the account KBTC User Bonus: subject to confirmation. Minting kBTC and / or launching a vault with collateral. It will be announced ad-hoc!

Any INTR not used for the above categories of users will be distributed proportionally among all participants, further increasing the INTR ratio by the blocked DOT.

Controls: Interlay uses the Polkadot control mechanism, with two modifications:

optimistic management

Stake-to-Vote mechanism

The developers promise to publish more detailed information about the process of managing Interlay (taking into account the lessons of Kintsugi) in the near future.

That’s all for now! Crowdloan opening soon!

Vote for Bitcoin on Polkadot – your vote matters!