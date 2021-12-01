Irkutsk resident planted explosives in an elevator to a neighbor because of a noisy repair

The house in which the elevator explosion took place. Photo: Andrey SINKOV

The entire Sinyushina Gora microdistrict in Irkutsk is discussing an emergency that occurred on November 30 in a house on Marshal Konev Street. An elevator with a 30-year-old passenger in the cabin collapsed in one of the entrances between the second and third floors.

The man with various injuries was sent to the hospital. At first, everyone thought that the cause of the emergency was an elevator breakdown. But one fact was embarrassing: the tenants were vying with each other about the smoke in the entrance, and the cabin itself turned out to be smashed. Because of the fall, this could not happen … And the neighbors told the arriving investigators and FSB officers that they had heard a strange pop. The victim himself said that he saw a suspicious package in the cockpit. By late evening, all these guesses were confirmed and shocking details emerged.

The injured man immediately after the explosion. Photo: provided by “KP” – “Irkutsk” by eyewitnesses

“It all happened because a 50-year-old resident of an apartment on the fifth floor decided to take revenge on his neighbor from the sixth, with whom he had a conflict,” the investigators and police said. – He made a handicraft pyrotechnic device without striking elements, put the package down and hung it in the elevator.

Only the avenger made a mistake. Instead of a neighbor with whom he had a falling out, his son entered the elevator. To find out all the details of the conflict, the correspondent of “KP” – “Irkutsk” went to the victim’s parents. By the way, in the entrance, nothing reminds of the explosion apart from the sealed elevator, which will now need serious repairs. I knock on the door where the victim lived, the mother opens. The woman does not want to give her name and the name of her son. Afraid that her elderly mother will find out about it. The grandmother is not told what happened to her grandson, fearing for her health. The news can be a blow to her.

… Photo: Andrey SINKOV

“Yesterday afternoon I was expecting my son at home,” the woman says. – I saw through the window as I drove up in a car and entered the entrance. After a minute and a half there was a clap. I ran out of the apartment, ran to the elevator and heard my son moaning there.

The neighbors were the first to come to the rescue. They opened the elevator doors and pulled the victim out. He could not get up on his feet due to injuries, his trousers were completely torn. Smoke was pouring from the elevator car itself. According to eyewitnesses, after the explosion, the cabin miraculously did not collapse down, it slowed down.

– The son received a concussion, multiple wounds to both hands, legs, and thighs, – says the victim’s mother.

The elevator was temporarily sealed. He has serious repairs ahead Photo: Andrey SINKOV

According to the woman, his father, her husband, should have been in the place of the son. It was him that the neighbor intended to take revenge on. But that day, the father gave the car to his son. Most likely, the avenger saw a neighbor’s car through the window and ran to the elevator to leave a bag with explosives.

“We have had a conflict with him for a long time,” says the victim’s mother. – Earlier, having heard any noise, he immediately began to knock on our batteries. He came, we showed that everything is quiet here. Well, in the summer we really started a major overhaul of the apartment. We hired a team from a construction company and moved out ourselves. The work was carried out strictly during the permitted hours. In the evening, no drill worked, no one knocked with a hammer. On the weekend, the builders weren’t even close. But this neighbor from the fifth floor still ran to the workers, swore at them, they say, why are you making a noise. Once he even booted up a wooden door in the vestibule, which is on the door of our apartment, so that no one could get out.

According to Svetlana, her husband tried to talk calmly with the disgruntled neighbor and explain that the work was being done at the permitted time. However, he swore at him and threatened:

“You will still remember me!” He shouted.

According to Svetlana, the renovation in their apartment was supposed to end in August, but it dragged on until October.

Detained avenger. Photo: Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Irkutsk Region

As “Komsomolskaya Pravda” found out, during a search in the apartment of the suspect, various chemicals were found. In the garage, he also kept what was needed to detonate the explosives. And finally, when the police turned on the man’s laptop, they found there dozens of articles on how to make explosives from improvised means. That is, he collected it according to the advice from the Internet. What else is known about the Self-Taught Demolitionist? The man works as an electrician. Divorced. At the age of 50, he lives with his mother. By the way, she refused to comment on the detention of her son, slamming the door in front of the journalists.

– A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect under the article “Attempted murder committed in a generally dangerous way,” the press services of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Irkutsk Region reported. – The issue of his arrest is being resolved.

Well, the victim’s mother now wants to see her son sooner. It has not yet been possible to get into the room to see him. According to the woman, he already feels better and should soon recover.

Neighbors between whom the conflict occurred live on the 5th and 6th floors Photo: Andrey SINKOV

READ ALSO

New details of the fall of the elevator with a passenger in the house of Irkutsk. The neighbor decided to take revenge on the neighbor (Details)

In Irkutsk, a house entrance was cordoned off, in which an elevator with a passenger fell (Details)