Kia will revive the Carens three-row model – Auto Review

Previously, under the name Kia Carens, the Korean company produced compact vans. From 1999 to 2018, three generations have been on the conveyor – cars about 4.5 m long had hinged doors, three rows of seats and a simple front-wheel drive platform. But in the end, Carens could not stand the competition with crossovers and was excluded from the lineup. Now, Kia has officially confirmed that Carens will return to service, but in a rethought format.

The old name will go to the car under the code Kia KY, which is being developed specifically for the Indian market and will be presented here on December 16. It is stated that it will be a compact MPV with three rows of seats and crossover style. But so far, only one dark teaser has been posted. However, there is much more unofficial information: the new Carens will become a variation of the Seltos model. That is, Kia uses the same recipe that turned the Hyundai Creta into the three-row Hyundai Alcazar.

Carens will inherit Seltos’ chassis, powertrains, front end and overall design concept. Judging from the spy photos of prototypes on the road, the KY model will differ from the original model not only by its stretched wheelbase and increased rear overhang, but also by a higher roof. Under the hood, the same engines are expected as those of the Indian Seltos: a petrol aspirated 1.5 (115 hp) and a 1.5 turbodiesel of the same power. Carens will be produced in India on the same assembly line as Seltos, and this will be the fourth Kia model in the local market (the company came to India just two years ago). The start of sales is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.