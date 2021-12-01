https://ria.ru/20211201/kiev-1761601067.html

Kiev is getting bolder, Lavrov said

Kiev is getting bolder, Lavrov said – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

Kiev is getting bolder, Lavrov said

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Kiev's actions increasingly impudent. In mid-November, the Foreign Ministry made public the correspondence between Lavrov and his colleagues from France and Germany Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas in order, as the department explained, to avoid distorting Moscow's position on Donbass. The minister noted that Moscow had to take this step. "They were offended, but essentially could not say anything," he said during the "government hour" at the Federation Council. According to him, Paris and Berlin "have been promising" to reason "Kiev for many years, but" nothing is happening. " .Let everyone know what actually happens as a result of the promises of the "so-called partners", he added. "But we will never break down and never say:" Well, everything, she died so she died. "Let them say that, and we will demand the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution," Lavrov emphasized. The correspondence published by Moscow concerned the possibility of holding a new meeting. " Norman Quartet "(Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany). According to the head of Russian diplomacy, Paris and Berlin, "when their initiative to meet at the level of foreign ministers was discussed, they made arrogant, not very ethical statements" that "everyone is ready, Putin instructed, but Lavrov does not want to," which perverts meaning. Speaking about the content of the letters, he explained that their essence is not "who invited whom where and who why could not come", but "sabotage, which is consistently carried out by the Ukrainian regime in relation to the Minsk agreements."

"Kiev is becoming more insolent" – Lavrov on the attitude of the Ukrainian authorities towards Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew attention to the increasingly impudent behavior of Kiev. In mid-November, the Foreign Ministry made public the correspondence between Lavrov and his colleagues from France and Germany Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas in order, as the department explained, to avoid distorting Moscow's position on Donbass. The minister noted that Moscow had to take this step.

