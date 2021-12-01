Lukashenko calls Chechens guides for migrants at the border

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he was among the organizers of the delivery of migrants to the border with European countries. He stated this in an interview with RIA.

According to Lukashenka, refugees, arriving in Minsk, hire private traders to take them through 300-350 kilometers to the border. He pointed out that migrants pay this to some private companies, as well as “hire taxis, buses” and so arrive in the border Grodno or Brest.

“But, guides from Russia worked here, and thanks to the Chechens,” Lukashenka said. “These are organized people.”

The Belarusian head added that the Chechens “were the most organized here” and helped the refugees to get to the border, “possibly to cross the border.” He also said that the migrants were sent smuggled weapons from Ukraine, which they allegedly wanted to use against himself, the Russian military base and media workers. These smuggling attempts were thwarted by the KGB.

On the other side of the border, Lukashenko claims, the migrants are met by a multinational composition of guides who promise to take them to the border with Germany for money. And here, according to him, there are almost no Russians – “only two Russians are there … only two, out of hundreds already.” The cost of such services is $ 3-4 thousand, the president said.

“That is, this is a clearly organized transit, starting from Iraq,” he concluded.

Lukashenka also recalled in his interview that the EU had tore up the readmission agreement with Minsk, in connection with which the Belarusian side no longer considers it necessary to “protect the border from migrants as it did last year”.

