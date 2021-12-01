Lukashenko said about Russians who sent refugees to the border with the EU – RBK

According to the president, “guides”, including Russians, helped refugees to get to the border in Belarus. Among them were Chechens, he said. Lukashenka admitted that they could provide assistance in crossing the border

There were people in Belarus who organized flows of migrants and directed them to the border with Poland, President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. According to him, among these “organizers” were Russians, in particular, Chechens.

He said that, according to Minsk, the refugees hired “private traders” and also used taxis and buses to get to the border with Poland, in particular, to its sections near Brest and Grodno.

“But guides from Russia also worked here, and thanks to the Chechens – these are organized people. They were the most organized here, organizing the flow. They helped people from Minsk to get to the border, possibly to cross the border, ”Lukashenka said.

Earlier, in an interview with the BBC, the President of Belarus admitted that someone from the Belarusian military helped some migrants to get to the EU: “We are Slavs, we have hearts. Our military knows that migrants are heading to Germany. Maybe someone helped them. I will not deal with this. “