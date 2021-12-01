Lukashenko spoke about Yeltsin’s pressure over the withdrawal of nuclear weapons – RBK

Alexander Lukashenko and Boris Yeltsin

Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and the US authorities put pressure on Belarus so that the republic would quickly transfer to Russia its nuclear arsenal. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“You will not believe, not only at the request of the Americans [вывели ядерное вооружение из Белоруссии]… But, above all, under the tough pressure of Yeltsin and the entire team that was then, ”he said.

Lukashenko noted that he was forced to sign a declaration on disarmament in 1994, in exchange for which the country was provided with security guarantees. “I personally signed, although this is not my creation, I would never have gone for it, if not for our previous authorities before me, this was my first year as president,” he assured. According to Lukashenko, even after the signing of the treaty, he did not transfer nuclear weapons to Moscow for several years in violation of his obligations.

After the collapse of the USSR, Belarus joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Russia, the United States and Great Britain subsequently, in particular, gave Minsk security guarantees, as reflected in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.