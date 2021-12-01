Matvienko called the condition for additional gas supplies to Europe

https://ria.ru/20211201/gaz-1761657587.html
Russia, as a responsible state, will fulfill all its obligations to supply gas to Europe, but in the event of severe winters, to meet all the needs of Europeans
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Russia, as a responsible state, will fulfill all its obligations to supply gas to Europe, but in the event of severe winters, only Nord Stream 2 will be able to meet all the gas needs of the Europeans, said Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko. Nord Stream 2 ensures the reliability of supplies to Europe, this is a guarantee of meeting all the needs of European states in Russian gas. As a responsible state, we have always fulfilled and will continue to fulfill all contracts, all agreements on gas supplies. But you see, winter can be harsh, and the demand for gas supplies to Europe may increase. And, of course, having such a reliable gas supply channel as Nord Stream is one can only dream of, “she said.
