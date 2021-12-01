https://ria.ru/20211201/gaz-1761657587.html

Matvienko called the condition for additional gas supplies to Europe

Matvienko called the condition for additional gas supplies to Europe – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

Matvienko called the condition for additional gas supplies to Europe

Russia, as a responsible state, will fulfill all its obligations to supply gas to Europe, but in the event of severe winters, to meet all the needs of Europeans in RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

2021-12-01T15: 21

2021-12-01T15: 21

2021-12-01T19: 25

economy

Europe

Federation Council of the Russian Federation

Valentina Matvienko

north stream – 2

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759581173_0-0:2939:1653_1920x0_80_0_0_e101854ff8072255fe4259b405799c67.jpg

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Russia, as a responsible state, will fulfill all its obligations to supply gas to Europe, but in the event of severe winters, only Nord Stream 2 will be able to meet all the gas needs of the Europeans, said Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko. Nord Stream 2 ensures the reliability of supplies to Europe, this is a guarantee of meeting all the needs of European states in Russian gas. As a responsible state, we have always fulfilled and will continue to fulfill all contracts, all agreements on gas supplies. But you see, winter can be harsh, and the demand for gas supplies to Europe may increase. And, of course, having such a reliable gas supply channel as Nord Stream is one can only dream of, “she said.

https://ria.ru/20211201/potok-1761566041.html

Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759581173_331-0:2400:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_6165c63a5a7436baa4c9c9679cb621b0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, europe, federation council of the russian federation, valentina matvienko, nord stream – 2, russia