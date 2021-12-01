Media: Fighting between Taliban and Iranian Border Guards on Afghan-Iranian Border – International Panorama

CAIRO, December 1. / TASS /. Large-scale clashes with the use of heavy weapons broke out on Wednesday on the border of Iran and Afghanistan between Iranian border guards and militants of the radical Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation). This was reported by the Afghan agency Aamaj News.

Several Iranian checkpoints located on the Afghan-Iranian border have come under the control of Taliban militants as a result of intense armed clashes, the agency said.

According to him, the matter concerns, in particular, the Dkheris and Dost Mohammad checkpoints. At the moment, clashes continue in the Kang district of the northern Afghan province of Nimroz. Several Iranian border guards were taken prisoner by the radicals.

Armed clashes on the border began around 17:30 local time (16:00 Moscow time). The reasons for the conflict were not reported.