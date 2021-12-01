Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Attacker Shoots Three People

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
26

Parents take their children away from the Michigan school building

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Shooting in American schools has increased markedly in recent years.

A 15-year-old teenager shot three schoolchildren and injured eight others, including a teacher, at a Michigan school in the United States.

The victims of the attack were a 16-year-old schoolboy and girls aged 14 and 17. Two victims were operated on, six more people are in stable condition with gunshot wounds. The teacher, who was shot in the shoulder, was discharged from the hospital.

The gunman used a semi-automatic pistol his father bought last Friday, police said.

The exact sequence of events remains unclear: investigators speculate that the teenager could have brought a weapon in a backpack and got it in the school toilet. The schoolchildren said that during the attack they hid under their desks.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here