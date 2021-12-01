Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Attacker Shoots Three People

6 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Shooting in American schools has increased markedly in recent years.

A 15-year-old teenager shot three schoolchildren and injured eight others, including a teacher, at a Michigan school in the United States.

The victims of the attack were a 16-year-old schoolboy and girls aged 14 and 17. Two victims were operated on, six more people are in stable condition with gunshot wounds. The teacher, who was shot in the shoulder, was discharged from the hospital.

The gunman used a semi-automatic pistol his father bought last Friday, police said.

The exact sequence of events remains unclear: investigators speculate that the teenager could have brought a weapon in a backpack and got it in the school toilet. The schoolchildren said that during the attack they hid under their desks.

The first calls to the police from a high school in Oxford, 65 kilometers from Detroit, came at 12:51 pm local time. Within minutes, the 911 emergency number was called over a hundred times.

The shooter surrendered five minutes after a group of police surrounded him in the hallway. The police said that during the arrest the teenager did not offer resistance and was not injured himself. During the arrest, a pistol was found with him, in which seven cartridges remained.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that so far the investigation has not been able to explain what could have caused this “monstrous and unforgivable” attack, adding that the shooter refused to cooperate with the investigation. According to police, the parents told the attacker not to talk to law enforcement; his house was searched. “The person who knows about what happened more than anyone else is silent,” said the sheriff.

All schools in the district will be closed until the end of the week, students and parents will receive psychological assistance.

Before the attack, the students decided to stay at home

According to the local newspaper Detroit Free Press, a couple of days before the incident, there were rumors of a possible attack at the school, and some students on Tuesday decided to stay at home.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, A commemoration ceremony was held at a local church on Tuesday evening in memory of those killed during the shooting.

The father of one of the students told this publication that his son did not go to school, “because he felt that something was going to happen.”

A local resident named Robin Reddin told the Associated Press that her son also skipped class due to safety concerns. “Today he was not at school, he just said: Mom, I have a bad feeling. None of the guys with whom we usually go to lessons went to school today.”

Police warned against speculation pending investigation. President Joe Biden extended his condolences to the students and their families.