Moscow drops more than 30 lines in the ranking of the best cities in the world for expats

Moscow was ranked 49th out of 57 cities named best for expatriates to work and live in in the Expat Insider 2021 survey by the expat community InterNations. Last year, Moscow was in the top 20 of the rating.

What influenced Moscow’s rating this year? According to the key criteria that were considered during the study, Moscow did not manage to rank higher than 40th.

In terms of the balance between work and personal life, Moscow ranked only 50th out of 57. 27% of the foreign specialists surveyed noted that they were dissatisfied with this factor (in general, in other cities, this indicator was 17%).

In terms of occupational safety, Moscow is in 48th place. Only 34% of those polled said they were satisfied with the state of the local economy against 62% in the world.

In addition, Moscow was ranked 48th in terms of working conditions assessed by expats. 22% of those surveyed said that they have to spend too much time in the workplace (versus 16% in the world).

In terms of career opportunities, Moscow ranked 46th. 41% of respondents called the Russian capital an unsuitable place for career growth (versus 33% on average in the world). “It is difficult to get a job without local citizenship,” said an emigrant from Denmark.



In terms of the financial position of expats, Moscow is the 45th. 29% of respondents complained about their financial situation (in the world as a whole, this figure is 19%), 32% said that salaries are not enough to cover expenses (23% in the world).



Difficulties with settling – 41st place. 27% of respondents consider Muscovites unfriendly (versus 16% in the world), 23% do not feel at home (19% in the world).



Russian language. The lowest indicator of Moscow in the ranking is 55th place. Difficulties in learning the local language were reported by 60% of the respondents (in the world as a whole – 42%). Only 25% admitted that in Moscow it is possible to do without knowing the language (54% in the world).

According to the assessment of health and the environment, Moscow took 42nd place.

What do expats especially like about Moscow?

Advertising on Forbes

Friends and communication – Moscow ranks 17th among 57 cities. 57% of foreigners said it was easy to make friends in Moscow, and 63% said they were happy in social life.

Cost of living – 21st place.

Transport infrastructure – 23rd place.

Last year’s ranking Moscow ranked 17th with an average score of 4.983 out of seven. The authors of the study noted that the result of the Russian capital in 2021 (4,637) is much closer to the indicator of the last year without a pandemic – 2019 (4,642). “This means not the unusually low results of Moscow in 2021, but the fact that they were surprisingly high in 2019. Unfortunately, there is no obvious explanation why Moscow performed so well two years ago, “the authors of the study told Forbes. In 2020, Moscow took the highest place (12th) in the work and career category, and 16th in the finance category.

In 2021, the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, was named the best city for foreign specialists. Expats especially highlight the financial aspect of life in this city (1st place among 57 countries) and the opportunity to feel at home in it: 77% of respondents noted the friendliness of local residents to foreigners. The top 3 also includes the Spanish Malaga (the best city to make friends and communicate) and Dubai (it is easy to settle down and live without knowing the language).

The survey participants chose Rome as the worst city for foreign specialists. The Italian capital was ranked worst in categories related to work, career and number of hours worked. “The economy is terrible and wages are low,” the British expat explained.

New York is one line higher than Moscow in the ranking – it has to sacrifice personal life for the sake of a career, and the cost of living is too high (56th place out of 57).

The InterNations community has over 4 million expats. The ranking of the best cities for them has been compiled since 2017. This year, 12,420 expats were interviewed and rated 25 aspects of life and work on a scale of one to seven. The rating includes cities where at least 50 respondents spoke about life. 56 expats talked about life in Moscow this year.