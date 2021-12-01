Moscow returned to the top – Business – Kommersant

Research company Economist Intelligence Unit has published another ranking of the cost of living in cities around the world. For the first time in the entire time of compiling this rating, Tel Aviv came out on top, pushing aside the traditionally expensive Paris, Singapore, Zurich and Hong Kong. Moscow climbed ten positions in a year and returned to the top 100, from which it left in 2020.

The ranking of the cost of living in cities around the world is compiled by the research company Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) twice a year for over 30 years. For the first time in these years, the leader of the rating was Tel Aviv, which previously ranked fifth. Previous leader – Paris – moved to second place, which he shared with Singapore… In fourth place Zurich, closes the top 5 Hong Kong… The top ten also includes New York, Geneva, Copenhagen, Los Angeles and Osaka…

When calculating the cost of living, the compilers of the rating compared prices for more than 400 goods and services in the period from August 16 to September 12, 2021 in 173 cities of the world (when compiling a rating, all prices for goods and services in different cities are converted into dollars, after which they are compared with prices in New York). During this period, in the face of rising prices for raw materials, problems with freight transportation due to the pandemic, instability in consumer demand and exchange rates in major cities of the world, prices rose sharply.

The EIU estimates that the average inflation rate for goods and services included in the rankings was 3.5%, the highest in the last five years.

Last year it was 1.9%, and in 2019 – 2.8%. Taking into account the rise in fuel prices, the most significant increase was in transportation costs – by 21%. The only category in which prices fell was clothing.

According to the compilers of the rating, Tel Aviv’s move to the first place is largely due to the fact that the Israeli shekel is growing against the US dollar thanks to the successful measures to combat COVID-19 and the popularity of this city among foreign technology investors. In addition, the city saw an increase in prices for one tenth of the items in the list of food products and services taken into account when compiling the rating, especially for groceries and transport.

Most of the places at the top of the rating are occupied by European cities, slightly inferior to them in terms of the number of cities in Asia.

But American and Chinese cities are concentrated in the central part of the ranking. The EIU estimates that Damascus (173rd), Tripoli (172nd) and Tashkent (171st) are the cheapest cities in the world to live in.

Most of all, in the last 12 months, life in Rome has fallen in price (especially food and clothing), as a result of which the city has moved down 16 positions and takes 48th place. Bangkok and Lima moved down 11 positions, where prices fell in all categories of goods and services.

Most of all, the cost of living in Tehran has risen, which soared by 50 positions at once and takes 29th place. The EIU explains this by problems with supplies to the country, a shortage of goods and an increase in prices for imported products after the re-introduction of US sanctions. For these reasons, a basket of goods and services in Tehran has risen in price by 42% over the year.

Reykjavik (by 21 positions to 35th place), Kiev (by 13 positions to 88th place) and Auckland (by 11 positions to 27th place) are also among those cities that have risen sharply in the ranking. …

Over the past year, Moscow has also become a more expensive city to live in. She has moved in the ranking from 106th to 96th place.

As noted in the EIU, in the coming year is expected to further increase the cost of living in many cities with an increase in wages in many sectors of the economy. “However, we also expect central banks to raise interest rates moderately to stem inflation. Therefore, price increases should begin to decline compared to the level of the current year, ”the company said.

Alena Miklashevskaya