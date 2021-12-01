https://ria.ru/20211201/moskva-1761686217.html

Muscovites warned about frosts down to minus ten degrees

Muscovites were warned about frosts down to minus ten degrees – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

Muscovites warned about frosts down to minus ten degrees

The air temperature in Moscow on Thursday night will drop to minus 10 degrees, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

2021-12-01T17: 23

2021-12-01T17: 23

2021-12-01T17: 23

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

Evgeny Tishkovets

weather

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761091824_0-0:2819:1587_1920x0_80_0_0_c7bd65908a716e94da7aa4ab60f7560e.jpg

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. The air temperature in Moscow on Thursday night will drop to minus 10 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. the atmosphere will move to the ridge of the anticyclone, which will slowly clear the sky from the fields of cloudiness and precipitation. As a result of the simultaneous effect of radiation cooling of the earth and advection of colder air, frosts will grow stronger at night. And for the first time in this autumn-winter season, the thermometers will rush to minus 10 “, – said Tishkovets. According to the forecaster, the temperature in the city will drop to minus 7-10, in the Moscow region – to minus 6-11, which, two weeks ahead,” exactly corresponds to the climatic indicators of mid-December. ” “Due to the high relative humidity … it will feel like the air temperature is 3-4 degrees colder than it actually is. Keep warm and dress like winter,” advised the forecaster.

https://ria.ru/20211201/pogoda-1761608606.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761091824_88 0:2819:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f5b165d6d9a56af9af59db3ffbd18e6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow region (moscow region), moscow, evgeny tishkovets, weather