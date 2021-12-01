https://ria.ru/20211201/nato-1761700357.html

NATO Secretary General answered the question about the deployment of nuclear weapons near Russia

NATO Secretary General answered the question about the deployment of nuclear weapons near Russia – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

NATO Secretary General answered the question about the deployment of nuclear weapons near Russia

NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in countries other than those where they already exist, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at an online conference … RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

2021-12-01T18: 14

2021-12-01T18: 14

2021-12-01T18: 14

in the world

jens stoltenberg

Europe

Belarus

NATO

Alexander Lukashenko

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761695015_0:26:3072:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_e300d420f56572bb77fa9e576f8d218c.jpg

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in countries other than those where they already exist, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the online conference Reuters Next. “We have no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in countries other than those in which they already exist placed within the framework of (policy – ed.) containment for many years, “he said, responding to a request from journalists to comment on the statement made by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about his intention to offer Russia its territory for Russian nuclear weapons if the nuclear weapons of NATO countries are in Poland Earlier, Lukashenka said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Belarus would offer Russia its territory for the deployment of nuclear weapons if the nuclear weapons of NATO countries are in Poland. In response to a clarifying question about what systems are being discussed, the head of state noted: “We will agree on which one.” “The nuclear weapons that will be most effective in such contact. We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus. I, as a prudent, sorry, the owner did not destroy anything. All the” sheds “stand still,” he added. The President of Belarus in this way reacted to the words of Stoltenberg himself, who, while in Germany, said that if the German authorities decide to abandon the deployment of nuclear weapons on German territory, then they may end up in other European countries, including to the east. dozens of charges for the Topol strategic intercontinental missiles and over a thousand tactical nuclear warheads. The withdrawal of nuclear weapons was the result of the signing by Minsk of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

https://ria.ru/20211126/nato-1760978083.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/oruzhie-1761612312.html

Europe

Belarus

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761695015_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_523d74ccb0a6f6939bf3f4f59910288d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, jens stoltenberg, europe, Belarus, nato, alexander lukashenko, russia