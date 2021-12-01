NATO Secretary General called the thesis that Russia has a sphere of influence unacceptable – RBK

Jens Stoltenberg

The claim that Russia has its own sphere of influence is unacceptable, since it borders on independent states that it has no right to control. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries – members of the alliance in Latvia.

Stoltenberg answered a question from a ZDF journalist about his assessment of the likelihood of an escalation in the event of Ukraine joining NATO and thus expanding the bloc towards Russia’s sphere of influence.

“I think we should be very aware of what is unacceptable. This is what Russia has a sphere of influence. They are trying to restore some kind of confirmation that Russia has the right to control what its neighbors do or don’t do, ”the NATO Secretary General said.

Putin offered to start negotiations on guarantees of non-expansion of NATO to the east



Stoltenberg said that NATO does not want to return to a world where large states had the right to limit the actions of small countries. “I myself am from a small country (Norway. – RBK), bordering on Russia. And I am very glad that our NATO allies have never respected that Russia has a kind of right to create a sphere of influence in the north, ”he said.