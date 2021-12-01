New mystical serials, from which it is impossible to tear themselves away | Vogue Ukraine

From Nicole Kidman in a thriller series to a multi-part adaptation of a Stephen King short story, these mystical series from Netflix, Hulu and other platforms promise to impress you to the point of creeps.

Shot from the series “Nine Complete Strangers”

“Nine Complete Strangers”

The series premiered on Hulu in August and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video wherever you are in the world. The plot of the series is based on the novel of the same name by Liana Moriarty and, despite the mystical component, resembles the detective novel “Ten Little Indians” by Agatha Christie. We meet nine completely different and strangers, including a housewife, a writer, and a married couple, who come to an elite boarding house to forget their dark past. The director of the boarding house, played by Nicole Kidman, promises to help them with this. Let’s see if she can heal the souls of the guests.

“Clickbait”

The plot revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Nick Brewer. It is not known where the man is, but a video appears on the network in which Nick confesses that he is an abuser. And when the video has five million views, it will die. All season, in an attempt to save Nick, his relatives discover unpleasant facts about a man who seemed like a pleasant and respectable family man. The show is chilling and has an ambiguous aftertaste – all in the spirit of Netflix.

“Northern waters”

A whaling expedition sets out to the northern waters. An isolated group of people gathers on the ship, and it soon becomes clear that there is a person among the group whose actions are dangerous. A military surgeon who joined the expedition, and part-time – the central character of the story, is at the head of events, helps to survive and cope with unfolding events. Considering that before the premiere of the series in 2021, they had been working on it for almost five years, the result is simply bound to impress.

“Chapelwaite”

Adrien Brody starred in the TV series based on Stephen King’s story “The Settlement of Jerusalem”. At the center of history is America in the 1850s and the retired widower Charles Boone, who moves to the family home with his children to delve into the history of the family. And face a series of intense mystical events. This series is a real horror for those who like to tickle their nerves.

“Murders in the same building”

A mystical yet comedic detective series about how three neighbors in Manhattan create a podcast about what they all love passionately – dark detective stories. And all would be fine, but only in their house real murders begin to occur. Why is it interesting and fun to watch the life of the heroes, and not creepy and stressful? Because the roles of the main characters are played by Selena Gomez, who has not appeared on the screen for a long time, as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short. Great company for a relaxed evening!