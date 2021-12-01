Nicole Kidman for the cover of The Edit. October 2014 | Intermoda.Ru

Nicole Kidman, after successfully working in tandem with Steven Klein for the September issue of Interview, continues to collaborate with glossy publications. In the second month of fall, The Edit, a fashion magazine owned by fashion retailer Net-a-Porte, invited her to pose for the cover and discuss old wounds. Once the face of advertising campaigns for Jimmy Choo and the wife of Tom Cruise, today Nicole is free from business and marriage obligations and is ready to talk about the past without offense and bitterness, as befits a real star, a strong and bright personality.

So in October The Edit, we should expect not only the outfits from the latest collections of Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and DKNY, which were selected for Nicole Kidman by the stylist of the magazine Simon Robins, not just bright, emotional shots that distinguish great part of the glossy photo sessions of the actress, but also reflections on career, life, difficulties that await everyone at the end of a long-cherished relationship. Thirteen years later, Kidman speaks almost without bitterness about the divorce from Cruise:

– Now I have the opportunity to say: “It’s okay, this will also pass.” There are times when you just need to go through pain and depression. It may not be your best day, but life is full of contrasts. Now I feel and understand it better.