Norway admitted that three doses of vaccine may not be enough to protect against COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

Next year, depending on the development of the coronavirus strain, there may be a problem of using more than three doses of the coronavirus vaccine, warned the head of the Norwegian Public Health Directorate Bjorn Gullvog. His words lead TASS…

“We need to be prepared for the fact that three doses of covid vaccine will not be enough. More doses may be needed, ”Gullvoga said.

As he noted, vaccine manufacturers will re-equip facilities to develop drugs against new strains of coronavirus, they will be available “from March or April” next year. The criteria for defining vaccinated people will not change: two doses are still required. However, according to Gullvog, changes are possible if the situation in the country worsens.

Earlier, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that a new strain of coronavirus discovered in southern Africa, called omicron, is a risk “High to very high”.