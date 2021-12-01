Nuland threatened Russia for Ukraine with “sanctions that did not exist before”

https://ria.ru/20211201/sanktsii-1761694163.html

KIEV, December 1 – RIA Novosti. US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland threatened Russia with unprecedented sanctions over the situation in Ukraine. The Undersecretary of State stressed that America and all NATO members are “always close” to Ukraine and support its aspirations for “independence, peace, territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as a worthy, just European future. “According to Nuland, negotiations on the Donbass have reached a dead end, and from the Minsk agreements” a lot of things are not being implemented. “” We believe that the United States can play a supporting role, as we did in 2014-2016 years, when we replaced the “Normandy” format, working in parallel with Kiev. & lt; … & gt; I think we are ready to do this. We see no alternative but to start doing something, and not just talk about Minsk agreements, “- concluded the Deputy Secretary of State. Western media and politicians have recently begun to assert that Moscow is concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in Donbas. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. At the same time, according to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers and officers to Donbass, that is, half of the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

