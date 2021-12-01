Nuland threatened Russia with “sanctions that did not exist before” – RBK

Victoria Nuland

Should Russia try to destabilize the situation in Ukraine or commit aggression against it, the United States will impose unprecedented sanctions. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, speaking at the “Kiev Security Forum”, reports the Open Ukraine Foundation, which organized the meeting.

“[Агрессивные действия Москвы] will be greeted with serious economic steps and sanctions, which have never happened before, ”she said.

Nuland noted that all NATO members are in solidarity in this “message”, as well as in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Kiev should be restrained and not succumb to Russian provocations, she continued, pointing out that Moscow is trying to “set traps” for the Ukrainian authorities to fall into. “Many Russians would like to live in a country like yours,” Nuland added.

Since the end of October, a number of Western publications have reported on the accumulation of Russian armed forces near the border with Ukraine. For example, unnamed officials from the United States and the European Union told The Washington Post that they were watching the “unusual” maneuvers of Russian troops. The New York Times reported on the serious attitude of the US authorities to the possibility of the invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine, in connection with which Washington conveyed to the European allies that “there is little time left.” CBS News sources suggested the Russian invasion would come with a cold snap.