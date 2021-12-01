NYT learned about Dorsey’s plans after leaving the post of head of Twitter – RBC

Dorsey announced about his resignation on Monday, stressing that this is his own decision. The company’s shares rose 11% on this news. The new CEO is the former CTO of Parag Agrawal. Dorsey will remain on Twitter’s board of directors until the next election in 2022.

Dorsey ran Twitter from its inception (with Evan Williams) in 2006 until 2008. In 2015, he took over the company again. Forbes estimates Dorsey’s fortune at $ 11.8 billion.

In January 2020, the company’s microblogging service permanently blocked the account of Donald Trump, who was then president of the United States, due to “the risk of incitement to violence.” The decision came after the riots that Trump supporters staged in Washington on January 6. Dorsey named this move by the company was correct, but acknowledged that the measure set a “dangerous” precedent. The New York Times writes that the decision to block was made by one of Dorsey’s deputies, while the CEO himself was at that time in French Polynesia and, probably, was not completely immersed in the management of the company.

Bloomberg and CNBC reported last March that investment firm Elliott Management Corp., which acquired a “significant” stake in Twitter, is seeking to push Dorsey (who owns about 2% of the company) to leave office. According to media reports, the founder of Elliott Management was not satisfied that Dorsey, along with Twitter, led the company Square, which specializes in electronic payments, and also plans to live and work in Africa for six months.