Omicron is spreading around the world, despite the restrictions

Experts have named new symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. As writes Bloomberg, doctors from South Africa, who are observing patients who have been diagnosed with omicron, note they have a dry cough and fever. Due to a new variety of covid, restrictions are being tightened in most countries. In Lebanon, for example, a curfew is imposed, in South Korea – a 10-day quarantine for all those who enter, in Estonia, everyone who comes to the country needs to fill out a special form. Despite the measures taken, the “omicron” still manages to spread throughout the world.

Around the world, measures are being tightened due to the new omicron strain. According to Bloomberg, the European Union plans to review travel restrictions on a daily basis. The validity periods of vaccination certificates may also change.

– The European Commission will urge community members to quickly deploy revaccination and implement proposals to limit the validity of the digital certificate of vaccination.

Such previously unpopular measures as the closure of borders have now become a European reality. The European Union is trying to be ahead of the curve, but news of new omicron cases is snowballing.

So, in Denmark, this strain was identified in a person who attended a popular concert. Together with him, there were 2 thousand more people in the auditorium. Omicron is also suspected in three patients in Finland, despite the fact that over 80 percent of the population is vaccinated in the country.

France is sounding the alarm and introducing tests for everyone arriving in the country from outside the European Union, including those who are vaccinated. The first case of a patient with the omicron strain was announced in the Arabian Peninsula.

“In Saudi Arabia, a case of the omicron variant was revealed in a citizen who came from North Africa. In the near future, we will inform you of new details,” the Al-Ekbariya TV channel reports.

First, the new strain was identified in Botswana, then in South Africa and Europe. Now it is already present in more than 20 countries around the world. Moreover, experts found the “omicron” in the test of a patient from Nigeria, which was taken in October this year.

A separate question is how resistant the new omicron strain is to existing vaccines against COVID-19. There are concerns that multiple mutations could “trick” antibodies in the body.

“This particular strain has 80 mutations – that is, differences from the previous ones,” explains Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor. omicron “- yes, the effectiveness of vaccines was reduced. But it never completely disappeared.”

Specialists are particularly concerned about the fact that in South Africa, the country where the omicron strain was one of the first to be identified, the number of hospitalizations for children under the age of 5 has sharply increased.

“This means that a significant number of people infected with this variant of COVID-19 represent a very specific age group. These people are at risk. We predict that schools and universities will be closed, this is a necessary scenario for this strain,” said the regional WHO virologist in Africa Niki Gumede-Moeletsi.

Scientists have made the first conclusions about the symptoms of those infected with the omicron strain. The British Daily Express writes that among them are fever, a strong increase in heart rate, muscle pain and malaise. On the American TV channel ABC, experts assure that the appearance of the omicron is a signal to the whole world that it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination in poor countries.

– In low-income countries, about 7% of the population was vaccinated with at least one dose. For comparison – in wealthy states there are more than 64% of them.

Against this background, the American leader takes a different point of view from many. According to Joe Biden, the omicron strain is cause for concern, not panic. Tomorrow he will present his plan to combat the new variant of COVID-19 without introducing a lockdown.

“I will offer a detailed strategy in which I will explain how we are going to fight the coronavirus this winter. Not by restrictions and blockages, but through vaccinations and testing,” the US President promised.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that in Russia all systems are ready in order to counteract the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus. According to him, the identification of the “omicron” in our country is a matter of time, but it is necessary to prepare for this as much as possible.