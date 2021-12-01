Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev

Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev

In Kiev, about a thousand people gathered on Independence Square, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

KIEV, December 1 – RIA Novosti. In Kiev, on Independence Square, about a thousand people gathered, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported. The people brought the flags of the nationalist parties – the “National Corps” * (created on the basis of the Azov national battalion, against whose members a criminal case was initiated in Russia) and “Freedom”. The symbolism of the party of former President Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” is visible. A stage with the inscription “Protect Ukraine – stop the coup.” In addition, a column of several hundred people headed from Independence Square along Heroes of Heavenly Hundred Street towards the president’s office. They chanted “Zelya – get out” (“Zelensky – away”), – away “). Approaching Zelensky’s office, the activists threw trifles at the building. At the same time, they shouted “for a ticket to Rostov” and “impeachment”. The column, without stopping, walked further along the government quarter towards the Verkhovna Rada, where a large number of security officials are on duty in the center of the Ukrainian capital. Near the Independence Square and on Bankova Street, where the head of state’s office is located, there are police cars, buses, and several dozen paddy wagons. Traffic on central streets was blocked. * Extremist organization banned in Russia.

KIEV, December 1 – RIA Novosti. In Kiev, about a thousand people gathered on Independence Square, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

People brought flags of nationalist parties – “National Corps” * (created on the basis of the “Azov” national battalion, against whose members a criminal case has been initiated in Russia) and “Svoboda”. The symbols of the party of the former President Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” are visible.
A stage was set up on the square with the inscription “Defend Ukraine – Stop the Coup”.

According to the presenter, “the actions of the authorities are regarded as a coup d’etat, the constitution is being violated, the interests of the country are being surrendered,” and the protesters gathered to prevent this.

In addition, a column of several hundred people headed from Independence Square along Hundred Heroes of Heaven towards the President’s office.

They chanted “Zelya – get out” (“Zelensky – away”), “power – get out” (“power away”). Approaching Zelensky’s office, the activists threw trifles at the building. At the same time, they shouted “for a ticket to Rostov” and “impeachment”. The column, without stopping, went further along the government quarter towards the Verkhovna Rada.

A large number of security officials are on duty in the center of the Ukrainian capital. Near the Independence Square and on Bankova Street, where the head of state’s office is located, there are police cars, buses, and several dozen paddy wagons. The traffic on the central streets was blocked.

* An extremist organization banned in Russia.

