https://ria.ru/20211201/kiev-1761722033.html
Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev
Opponents of Zelensky took part in a rally in the center of Kiev – Russia news agency, 12/02/2021
Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev
In Kiev, about a thousand people gathered on Independence Square, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-01T20: 41
2021-12-01T20: 41
2021-12-02T01: 20
in the world
Ukraine
Kiev
Petr Poroshenko
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761727395_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_130659ddd41285df8dcea56a972eb54f.jpg
KIEV, December 1 – RIA Novosti. In Kiev, on Independence Square, about a thousand people gathered, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported. The people brought the flags of the nationalist parties – the “National Corps” * (created on the basis of the Azov national battalion, against whose members a criminal case was initiated in Russia) and “Freedom”. The symbolism of the party of former President Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” is visible. A stage with the inscription “Protect Ukraine – stop the coup.” In addition, a column of several hundred people headed from Independence Square along Heroes of Heavenly Hundred Street towards the president’s office. They chanted “Zelya – get out” (“Zelensky – away”), – away “). Approaching Zelensky’s office, the activists threw trifles at the building. At the same time, they shouted “for a ticket to Rostov” and “impeachment”. The column, without stopping, walked further along the government quarter towards the Verkhovna Rada, where a large number of security officials are on duty in the center of the Ukrainian capital. Near the Independence Square and on Bankova Street, where the head of state’s office is located, there are police cars, buses, and several dozen paddy wagons. Traffic on central streets was blocked. * Extremist organization banned in Russia.
https://ria.ru/20211130/predprinimateli-1761426163.html
https://ria.ru/20211130/zelenskiy-1761431321.html
Ukraine
Kiev
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Dissatisfied with Zelensky’s policy rally in the center of Kiev
Dissatisfied with Zelensky’s policies went to a rally in the center of Kiev, and then headed towards the presidential office.
2021-12-01T20: 41
true
PT0M37S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761727395_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf4fadbddc5241926bf9cd650e05a70.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, kiev, petr poroshenko
Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev
KIEV, December 1 – RIA Novosti. In Kiev, about a thousand people gathered on Independence Square, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
According to the presenter, “the actions of the authorities are regarded as a coup d’etat, the constitution is being violated, the interests of the country are being surrendered,” and the protesters gathered to prevent this.
November 30, 12:30
Entrepreneurs came to Zelensky’s office, demanding “not to put pressure on business”
In addition, a column of several hundred people headed from Independence Square along Hundred Heroes of Heaven towards the President’s office.
They chanted “Zelya – get out” (“Zelensky – away”), “power – get out” (“power away”). Approaching Zelensky’s office, the activists threw trifles at the building. At the same time, they shouted “for a ticket to Rostov” and “impeachment”. The column, without stopping, went further along the government quarter towards the Verkhovna Rada.
* An extremist organization banned in Russia.
November 30, 12:53
Zelensky was predicted to flee from Ukraine