Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev

Opponents of Zelensky took part in a rally in the center of Kiev – Russia news agency, 12/02/2021

Opponents of Zelensky rally in the center of Kiev

In Kiev, about a thousand people gathered on Independence Square, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

KIEV, December 1 – RIA Novosti. In Kiev, on Independence Square, about a thousand people gathered, dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian authorities, the RIA Novosti correspondent reported. The people brought the flags of the nationalist parties – the “National Corps” * (created on the basis of the Azov national battalion, against whose members a criminal case was initiated in Russia) and “Freedom”. The symbolism of the party of former President Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” is visible. A stage with the inscription “Protect Ukraine – stop the coup.” In addition, a column of several hundred people headed from Independence Square along Heroes of Heavenly Hundred Street towards the president’s office. They chanted “Zelya – get out” (“Zelensky – away”), – away “). Approaching Zelensky’s office, the activists threw trifles at the building. At the same time, they shouted “for a ticket to Rostov” and “impeachment”. The column, without stopping, walked further along the government quarter towards the Verkhovna Rada, where a large number of security officials are on duty in the center of the Ukrainian capital. Near the Independence Square and on Bankova Street, where the head of state’s office is located, there are police cars, buses, and several dozen paddy wagons. Traffic on central streets was blocked. * Extremist organization banned in Russia.

