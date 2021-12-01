Panic attack: could the omicron crash oil and gas prices

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
50

MOSCOW, November 30 – PRIME, Natalia Karnova. The new omicron coronavirus strain has somewhat reduced the intensity of passions in the energy market – oil has lost almost $ 15 per barrel. However, gas prices are still high, as the viral factor determines them to a lesser extent. Experts do not expect a serious collapse of quotations in the future, although they emphasize that such a scenario would be more profitable for the United States and England than for Russia, since the West is primarily interested in low oil prices.

Gas pipeline construction

Burger is inedible. Germany has decided on “Nord Stream 2”

The existence of a new variant of the coronavirus – the omicron strain – became known last week, but it has already managed to bring confusion to the markets. On Friday, on fears that the omicron is more dangerous and more infectious than the delta, the stock exchanges lost several percent, and investors began to massively withdraw funds from risky assets. The American regulator warned of additional risks for the US economy, although President Joe Biden officially assured that there was no reason for panic.

Oil prices plunged 10-12% on Friday, a record decline since April 2020. At the beginning of the week, there was some correction, which then slowed down. “The price drop by about $ 15 per barrel has reduced the severity of the energy crisis,” says Oksana Lukicheva, an analyst for Otkritie Investments commodity markets.