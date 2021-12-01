Panic attack: could the omicron crash oil and gas prices

MOSCOW, November 30 – PRIME, Natalia Karnova. The new omicron coronavirus strain has somewhat reduced the intensity of passions in the energy market – oil has lost almost $ 15 per barrel. However, gas prices are still high, as the viral factor determines them to a lesser extent. Experts do not expect a serious collapse of quotations in the future, although they emphasize that such a scenario would be more profitable for the United States and England than for Russia, since the West is primarily interested in low oil prices.

The existence of a new variant of the coronavirus – the omicron strain – became known last week, but it has already managed to bring confusion to the markets. On Friday, on fears that the omicron is more dangerous and more infectious than the delta, the stock exchanges lost several percent, and investors began to massively withdraw funds from risky assets. The American regulator warned of additional risks for the US economy, although President Joe Biden officially assured that there was no reason for panic.

Oil prices plunged 10-12% on Friday, a record decline since April 2020. At the beginning of the week, there was some correction, which then slowed down. “The price drop by about $ 15 per barrel has reduced the severity of the energy crisis,” says Oksana Lukicheva, an analyst for Otkritie Investments commodity markets.

“The market lives with expectations, the deficit gradually decreased by the end of the year, which no longer leads to an immediate rise in prices after their fall. In addition, the real engines of the market showed the face – the actions of large banks and investors, who were afraid of a new strain and another lockdown, sharply lowering prices to an acceptable level for the economy, “she argues.

THREE SCENARIOS

In the future, events can develop according to three main scenarios – basic, positive and negative. The implementation of a particular variant depends on how dangerous the new strain is. This is now being studied by scientists and doctors.

If we talk about the baseline scenario, the oil negative is limited to the preservation of the effectiveness of vaccines, believes Vitaly Gromadin, asset manager of BCS World of Investments. Generally, demand will be lower due to zero contamination policies in Asia. But in the same China, they learned to very effectively contain the spread of the virus. The negative effect of the new strain is already in price, and a return to the previous trading range of $ 80-85 per barrel can be expected, he believes.

“There is also a positive scenario in which the new strain will be safer for human health and, replacing other variants of the coronavirus, will lead to the normalization of the viral situation in the world,” the expert added.

“Taking into account the ongoing energy crisis in the world, the recent forecasts of investment banks of $ 100-120 per barrel will have more chances for implementation,” he said.

The negative scenario suggests that the mutated virus is not only more infectious, but also more dangerous, with the possibility of bypassing current vaccines. In this case, the already not fully restored air traffic in the world, as well as the consumption of gasoline due to lockdowns for about five months, will first of all suffer (they promise to bring a special vaccine for the virus into production in 2-3 months).

Lockdowns, most likely, will not be as categorical as last spring, but they can still remove demand from the market for at least 10 million barrels per day. Without a response from OPEC +, this could push oil prices down to $ 40 a barrel, to levels last October ahead of successful coronavirus vaccine test results.

According to Lukicheva, a tough scenario will not be played out. The emergence of a new strain has already played its role – it has cooled the markets, which will lower the overall inflation rate. Confirmation of this can already be observed in the news stream, where there were reports of an easy course of the strain, the absence of the need for a hard lockdown, etc.

STRONGER than VIRUS

At the same time, experts do not expect a sharp drop or rise in oil prices. On the one hand, it is very sensitive to the complication of the viral situation and the limitation of the mobility of citizens. On the other hand, the OPEC + policy continues to balance the markets.

As for the price of gas, the viral theme affects it very indirectly. Geopolitical tensions around Poland, Ukraine and Belarus are having a much stronger effect.

“This is stronger than the virus. If the transit of Russian gas stops, prices will soar regardless of the epidemiological situation, and oil will rise in price,” says economist Vasily Koltashov.

In Asia, gas prices will be largely determined by the spot market. The demand here, according to experts’ forecasts, will grow steadily against the background of the transition from coal to gas, including in power generation. In 2020, global electricity consumption, despite the pandemic and the applied quarantine measures, fell by only 1.1%, mainly due to a decline in demand in industry and commercial industries. Therefore, we can expect that extremely high gas prices will remain regardless of the development of the situation with the new virus strain, Gromadin is sure.

ONLY THE BEGINNING OF A CRISIS

Describing the current situation, Koltashov suggested that we are not dealing with a real energy crisis, but only with its precursors. Let’s remember that in 2008 oil cost $ 145 per barrel, and in the early 2010s – more than $ 100, but no one spoke about the crisis then.

“World prices for everything then were higher than now, and the world economy was going through a long-term crisis, from which it is just beginning to emerge. The process is not fast, growth can be replaced by a correction more than once, but in general we are entering an upward trend that will continue in the coming decades. There is every chance that oil prices will rise to unprecedented levels – $ 200-300 per barrel, “he predicts.

This is what scares the West, whose economy is going through hard times. Against the backdrop of zero rates, they flood the market with money, having no other way to stay afloat. It is now impossible to sharply raise rates, as was done in the early 1980s – such a step would mean an instant corporate and country default due to sharply increased interest payments. All that remains is to fight for the overproduction of hydrocarbons by any means – pressure on OPEC, lifting sanctions against Iran, as well as all kinds of information attacks.

The new strain, which, of course, exists, came in handy here. Against this background, without waiting for the confirmation of negative forecasts, an attack is unfolding, the purpose of which is to return the markets to a state of high anxiety. The collapse in oil prices will increase the value of the major reserve currencies and induce investors to stampede from Emerging Markets. This is beneficial for the United States and England, but not beneficial for Russia, China, and other countries that produce energy resources and goods – the new economic leaders. Therefore, they should think about the tactics of a retaliatory “information strike” in order to prevent a collapse of quotations, the economist concludes.