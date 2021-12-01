Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan. Due to a glitch in the counting of votes, the opposition does not recognize their results

Kyrgyzstan elections

Kyrgyzstan is still unable to sum up the results of the parliamentary elections in the country. The counting system malfunctioned, and the losing opposition declared falsifications, demanding a new vote. The country’s CEC has already announced and canceled three times a press conference where the election results are to be announced. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov insists that this is just a technical failure.

In Kyrgyzstan, parliament was elected just a year after the previous elections in October 2020. Their results were also not recognized by the opposition, and then the situation turned into protests, the cancellation of the election results and a change of power in the country – President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.

New elections were held on November 28. The leaders are the pro-government parties Ata-Zhurt (Fatherland) and Ishenim (Trust). They gained 13% and 12%, respectively, including the closest associates of President Sadyr Japarov.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov insists the elections were fair

According to preliminary results, six parties and 34 single-mandate deputies were elected to the seventh parliamentary convocation. At the same time, the oldest parliamentary party, the socialist Ata-Meken (Motherland), gained only 3 percent with a minimum entry barrier of 5 percent.

