Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan. Due to a glitch in the counting of votes, the opposition does not recognize their results

Nargiza Ryskulova

BBC, Bishkek

November 30, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

Kyrgyzstan is still unable to sum up the results of the parliamentary elections in the country. The counting system malfunctioned, and the losing opposition declared falsifications, demanding a new vote. The country’s CEC has already announced and canceled three times a press conference where the election results are to be announced. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov insists that this is just a technical failure.

In Kyrgyzstan, parliament was elected just a year after the previous elections in October 2020. Their results were also not recognized by the opposition, and then the situation turned into protests, the cancellation of the election results and a change of power in the country – President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.

New elections were held on November 28. The leaders are the pro-government parties Ata-Zhurt (Fatherland) and Ishenim (Trust). They gained 13% and 12%, respectively, including the closest associates of President Sadyr Japarov.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov insists the elections were fair

According to preliminary results, six parties and 34 single-mandate deputies were elected to the seventh parliamentary convocation. At the same time, the oldest parliamentary party, the socialist Ata-Meken (Motherland), gained only 3 percent with a minimum entry barrier of 5 percent.

These results sparked a barrage of criticism and protests. Members of four parties demanded to cancel the results of the elections and appoint a new one. Most of the questions were caused by an unexpected failure on the CEC website, which occurred during the counting of votes. When the technical malfunction was eliminated, the alignment changed by about 10% (about 120 thousand votes) in favor of the pro-government parties.

In “Ata-Meken” they are sure that about 30 thousand votes were stolen from them and demand the resignation of all members of the CEC and the cabinet of ministers.

Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said that the CEC website was attacked by hackers “presumably from twenty countries.” He was denied by the deputy chairman of the country’s government Edil Baisalov. According to him, the cause of the failure was a common mistake of programmers when they compiled one of the tables.

The parties are now awaiting the results of the manual vote count. President Japarov, who promised that the elections would be fair and transparent, said he would dismiss all those responsible if the results of automatic and manual counting differed.

Despite protests and party grievances, international observers report record low voter engagement and low turnout. Only 34 percent of voters voted in these elections – one and a half times less than in 2020 (56%).

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Experts say turnout in parliamentary elections collapsed due to economic crisis and fatigue from frequent power changes

According to observers, “Kyrgyzstanis are tired of voting.” Life in Bishkek after the elections goes on as usual, there are no serious street protests. These parliamentary elections are being held amid an economic crisis that began during a pandemic, inflation and a depreciation of the national currency.

In 48 hours before the elections, authorities arrested 15 people, accusing them of plans to seize power after the elections. But there is no information about who these people are and what their attempt was.

It is also important to note that these elections were held according to a new mixed system for the country: the deputies were elected according to single-mandate constituencies and according to party lists. In addition, the number of parliamentarians was reduced by 30 (90 instead of 120). These changes are the result of the constitutional reform initiated by the new government in the country and supported by the composition of the previous sixth convocation of the Kyrgyz parliament.

Another major change: after the amendments to the Constitution, the country became a presidential republic, the powers of parliament members were reduced. And the activities of the government and parliament will be controlled by a new authority – the People’s Kurultai (Representative Council).

“The parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were competitive, but they lacked meaningful voter engagement, which was caused by a constrained campaign, as well as constitutional changes that weaken parliament, and large-scale legislative changes affecting key aspects of the elections,” said a joint statement by observers from the countries. the former USSR and Europe.

The counting of votes continues. The CEC of Kyrgyzstan has already announced a press conference three times where the results are to be announced – and canceled it three times.