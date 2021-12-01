PFR automatically indexed pensions for three categories of Russians on December 1 | News | News

Since December 1, the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation (PFR) has automatically indexed pensions for three categories of Russians.

As specified, the increase in pension payments, in particular, will affect citizens who have reached the age of 80 this month – for them, the fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension will double, that is, from 6,044.48 to 12,088.96 rubles.

Also, the increase is provided for those pensioners who completed their work experience and quit their jobs before September 1 – they will be automatically credited with an additional supplement for three months.

In addition, Russians who have submitted applications for recalculation to the Pension Fund can count on an increase in payments.

Alexey Gavrishev, lawyer and head of the law firm AVG Legal, explained to Izvestia the indexation of pensions. According to him, the increase in pension payments primarily concerns elderly people who have reached the age of 80 by November 30.

In addition to the indexation of pensions, a number of innovations came into force in Russia on December 1. First of all, the mandatory labeling of packaged mineral water, as well as dairy products with a shelf life of up to 40 days, has started. Now manufacturers are required to put identification means on containers and provide this information to the labeling information system.