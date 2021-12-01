https://ria.ru/20211201/michigan-1761562639.html

Police have clarified the number of victims in the shooting at a school in Michigan

Three people were killed and eight injured in a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, police said. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. Three people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at a school in Oxford, Michigan, police said. Six were previously reported. According to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the dead were between 14 and 17 years old. Law enforcement officers are not yet clear what moved the attackers. “The motive is not yet known,” said a law enforcement official. The shooting took place at the school on Tuesday afternoon. Five minutes after receiving an emergency signal, the attacker was detained by the police, he lowered the gun and surrendered himself. The shooter was a 15-year-old school student, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, having managed to shoot an entire magazine and reload. The incident was reported to US President Joe Biden.

