political scientist Abbas Gallyamov spoke about the only scenario with a successor that voters can support in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had not yet decided whether he would run for a new presidential term in 2024, and also noted that the very fact that he had the right to be re-elected would stabilize the situation in the country. The statement of the head of state was discussed with political scientist Abbas Gallyamov.

According to Abbas Gallyamov, the president will go for re-election with a 51% probability. “If he does, then until the last moment there will be a factor of uncertainty, and then they will portray the enthusiasm of the masses about this. However, portraying positive reactions when your rating equals the anti-rating is absolutely bad, and everything goes in that direction with us. It is obvious that the population’s sympathy for the authorities is falling, and in this sense, the electoral prospects of Vladimir Vladimirovich are not bright, and that is why I am assuming that he will choose a successor. If he decides to be elected himself, no one can guarantee him that in 2024 something like the one we saw last year in Belarus will not happen, and for Putin this is not the most pleasant scenario.“, – said the political scientist.

Also, according to the political scientist, the president can increase his popularity only by nominating a successor. “No annexation of Belarus, Donbass will lead to a nationwide surge of nationwide love and the nullification of all claims. 〈…〉 People need to really give what they want, and people want changes and change from an authoritarian system to a more democratic one. His [Владимира Путина] time has passed, the request of the era is different, we must admit this and prepare our way out of politics in the most optimal way, and this is the nomination of a successor“, – expressed the opinion of Gallyamov.